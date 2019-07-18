Netflix Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NFLX

In trading on Thursday, shares of Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $338.00, changing hands as low as $320.50 per share. Netflix Inc shares are currently trading off about 11.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NFLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NFLX's low point in its 52 week range is $231.23 per share, with $386.7999 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $321.00.
