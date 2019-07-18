Netflix bonds off lows on earnings pressure

Reuters





By Paul Kilby and Yoruk Bahceli

LONDON, July 18 (IFR) - Netflix's bonds were a touch off their lows on Thursday after subscriber growth fell short of expectations, sending both stock and bond prices lower.

The video streaming company said Wednesday that new shows had been less appealing to customers and price increases had slowed growth in some markets, causing it to lose 130,000 subscribers in the US.

"Netflix posted its worst subscriber miss ever, short by 2.3m net adds (2.7m vs. our 5.0m)," Credit Suisse said in a report.

The news underscored lingering concerns that the movie streaming company will face a tougher competitive environment as it continues to spend billions of dollars on new content.

Apple and Disney are both launching their own subscription services, and will be ramping up promotional activity soon.

The company's 4.37% 2026s were trading at 100.719, just off the low of 100.00 seen earlier on Thursday, while the 5.375% 2029s were at 104.50, flat to Wednesday's close, according to MarketAxess data.

Nevertheless current levels mark multi-point declines from earlier highs of 105.39 and 107.483 earlier this month.

The share price was also closing the day at around US$525.21, its lowest level since late-January.

Even so, despite this week's drop in bond prices many credit investors were giving the company the benefit of the doubt and believe the sell-off was excessive.

"One bad quarter is not going to change the story at this point," a buyside account told IFR.

"We are willing to give management room to improve. The bond reaction was pretty harsh for a company that people thought could have an investment grade in its future."

Credit Suisse said, "Some will say this miss suggests maturation or lack of pricing power; we see neither."

"We would note Netflix misses have been followed by strong quarters, and, along those lines, we expect Netflix's very strong 2H slate will lead to a rebound in sub growth."

Netflix (Ba3/BB-) said it plans to continue using the high-yield market to fund its content investments.

"With approximately US$5bn of cash on hand at the end of 2Q19 and guidance of 2H19 FCF burn of around US$2.5bn, our base case is that Netflix will look to extend its late October streak of raising additional bond financing to a fourth consecutive year," said CreditSights in a reporter

It was last in the market in April, selling US$2.24bn-equivalent of 10.5-year senior notes in dollars and euros. The deal was upsized from the initial US$2bn marketed.

This article appears in: Stocks , Politics