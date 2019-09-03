Quantcast

Netflix applies for Turkish online broadcasting licence -TV watchdog

By Reuters

Reuters


ISTANBUL, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The head of Turkey's television watchdog said on Tuesday that online streaming service Netflix has applied for a licence under the country's new online broadcasting guidelines.

Ebubekir Sahin also said on Twitter that more than 600 online broadcasting services, including local streaming platforms Puhu TV and Blu TV had also applied for the licence.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

ISTANBUL, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The head of Turkey's television watchdog said on Tuesday that online streaming service Netflix has applied for a licence under the country's new online broadcasting guidelines.

Ebubekir Sahin also said on Twitter that more than 600 online broadcasting services, including local streaming platforms Puhu TV and Blu TV had also applied for the licence.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Technology
Referenced Symbols: NFLX


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?