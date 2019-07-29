Netflix, Amazon Web Services Join Hollywood Open Source Group

Netflix and Amazon Web Services are among the newest members of the Academy Software Foundation , a group dedicated to promoting the use of open source software in Hollywood that is being spearheaded by the Linux Foundation and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The foundation also announced Monday that it now stewards the development of OpenTimelineIO, an open source tool initially developed at Pixar that has been used for movies like "Coco," "Incredibles 2," and "Toy Story 4."

"We're thrilled to join the Academy Software Foundation and look forward to extending our collaboration with peers and partners on innovative software projects," said Netflix director of post-production engineering Erik Strauss in a statement.

"We are pleased to welcome Netflix into our community, and we look forward to their involvement and contributions to ASWF projects," added Academy Software Foundation executive director David Morin.

The Academy Software Foundation was founded a year ago, and first unveiled to the public at Sigggraph 2018 . This year around, the group will host an open source day at Siggraph that will include a variety of sessions about its various open source projects.

Members of the Academy Software Foundation include Cisco, Dreamworks Animation, Unreal, Google Cloud, Sony Pictures, Walt Disney Studios, Red Hat, Warner Bros and the Visual Effects Society, among others. In addition to Netflix an Amazon Web Services , the group also announced Rodeo FX and Movie Labs as new members Monday.

