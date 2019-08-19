Netflix Adds Upcoming Titles Section to Its TV App (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix is making it easier to keep track of all of its new releases: The company is adding a new "Latest" section to its TV app that includes both listings of newly released titles, as well as movies and TV show seasons that will be released this week and the week after.

Upcoming titles are being teased with a trailer, and Netflix users can request to be reminded when a title they are interested in becomes available on the service. The new section, which can be accessed from the app's sidebar, started rolling out to Netflix members on smart TVs, streaming devices and game consoles globally Monday afternoon.

In an interview with Variety , Netflix director of product innovation Cameron Johnson likened the new section to going to the movies and getting to see trailers for upcoming titles. "People love that experience," he said.

Titles shown in "Latest" will be updated multiple times a day, and personalized for each and every member. However, given the fact that Netflix only adds a limited number of new titles every week, the section will likely also be a good way for members to cast a wider net for movie night finds.

Netflix is famous for thoroughly testing each and every feature with a subset of its members, something the company also did with this new section. "It was a very successful test," Johnson said. The feature is limited to TV devices for now, but Netflix does have a "coming soon" section on Android phones, and is testing a similar feature on iOS right now.

