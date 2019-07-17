Quantcast

Netflix adds fewer-than-expected subscribers in second quarter

July 17 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc added fewer paid subscribers than expected in the second quarter as the video streaming pioneer raised prices in some of its major markets, including the United States.

Netflix added 2.7 million paid subscribers internationally, compared with analysts' estimate of 5.05 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

