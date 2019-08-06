NetEase, Inc. (NTES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019

NetEase, Inc. ( NTES ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NTES prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -21.31% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $211.88, the dividend yield is 1.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NTES was $211.88, representing a -26.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $289.69 and a 14.78% increase over the 52 week low of $184.60.

NTES is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( BABA ) and Visa Inc. ( V ). NTES's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.91. Zacks Investment Research reports NTES's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 24.38%, compared to an industry average of 2.5%.

Interested in gaining exposure to NTES through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NTES as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF ( PGJ )

Invesco China Technology ETF ( CQQQ )

First Trust Chindia ETF ( FNI )

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund ( CXSE ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FNI with an decrease of -10.7% over the last 100 days. PGJ has the highest percent weighting of NTES at 6.77%.