NetEase Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NTES

In trading on Tuesday, shares of NetEase, Inc (Symbol: NTES) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $245.30, changing hands as high as $257.99 per share. NetEase, Inc shares are currently trading up about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NTES's low point in its 52 week range is $184.60 per share, with $289.685 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $252.25.
