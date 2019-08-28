NetApp (NTAP) Showcases Cloud-Based Solution at VMworld 2019

NetApp NTAP recently showcased cloud-based services for VMware VMW platform at VMworld 2019. The new services provide a hybrid storage architecture, which eliminates the rigidity of choosing either on-premise or cloud infrastructure.

Per the press release, the new suite of NetApp's multicloud Services makes virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) solution accessible on NetApp HCI with VMware Horizon 7. The company also made NetApp Kubernetes and NetApp HCI available for VMware Private Cloud.

The new offering provides high level of storage performance essential for emerging technologies, like AI real-time analytics, deep learning (DL), machine learning (ML) and other mission-critical applications.

The latest NetApp solutions will aid in addressing the growing needs of the business for scalability, agility, affordability, and performance.

NetApp new solution provides flexibility to the enterprises in running complex business application workloads, file systems and virtual machines, among others. The customers can leverage the solution to seamlessly manage both block and file data, and consolidate workloads to accelerate business processes. With the latest offering, NetApp aims to assist companies in managing their business in an organized manner across hybrid multiple cloud platforms.

In this regard, NetApp's HCI solutions help companies in conducting business efficiently and easily.

Notably, NetApp Kubernetes service, which is deployed on VMware vSphere,is touted to be one-of-a-kind comprehensive Kubernetes platform designed for multi-cloud deployments. The service can be availed by customers at cloud.netapp.com, enabling them to deploy and administer applications and clusters across the cloud platforms in real time.

According to the vice president of NetApp Cloud Infrastructure Business Unit, Brett Roscoe, "As a result of our ongoing partnership with VMware, we offer breakthrough management solutions for virtual infrastructure, private cloud, public cloud, and desktop virtualization-in any cloud, in one experience-that offer superb simplicity for high-performance, complex environments."

Cloud Storage Capabilities: A Key Catalyst

NetApp is increasingly focused on strengthening its hybrid cloud domain with new capabilities. Further, adoption of company's differentiated product portfolio and strong distribution channels are expected to bolster the top line going ahead.

Moreover, NetApp's increased momentum of its HCI and expanded new cloud partnerships favor growth prospects.

We believe the robust features will favor adoption rate, in turn bolstering NetApp's financial performance in the days ahead. The company's expertise in the flash array market is aiding its popularity in storage area network (SAN) and converged infrastructure markets.

Per ResearchAndMarkets data, the global data center storage market is envisioned to increase at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2018 through 2022. Further, per MarketsandMarkets, the hybrid cloud market is projected to reach $97.64 billion by 2023 from $32.87 billion valued in 2017 at a CAGR of 17% from 2018 to 2023.

Consequently, this favors the prospects of NetApp's latest solutions in the longer haul.

To Conclude

The company is bearing the brunt of weakness in macroeconomic environment, which has compelled its enterprise customers to trim capital expenditure. Further, currency headwinds, high tariffs owing to trade war between the United States and China are likely to weigh on revenue growth and margin expansion.

Further, intense competition from fellow storage peers including Pure Storage is likely to create pricing pressure, which in turn might hurt profitability.

