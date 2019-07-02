Quantcast

NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019

By

Shutterstock photo

NetApp, Inc. ( NTAP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 24, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NTAP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $62.84, the dividend yield is 3.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NTAP was $62.84, representing a -28.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $88.08 and a 15.3% increase over the 52 week low of $54.50.

NTAP is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as TE Connectivity Ltd. ( TEL ) and KLA-Tencor Corporation ( KLAC ). NTAP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.53. Zacks Investment Research reports NTAP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 9.01%, compared to an industry average of -5.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NTAP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NTAP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have NTAP as a top-10 holding:

  • AI Powered Equity ETF ( AIEQ )
  • ALPS ETF Trust ( DTEC )
  • SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF ( ONEY ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DTEC with an increase of 10.07% over the last 100 days. AIEQ has the highest percent weighting of NTAP at 2.22%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines
Referenced Symbols: NTAP , TEL , KLAC , AIEQ , DTEC , ONEY


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar