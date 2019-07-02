NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019

NetApp, Inc. ( NTAP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 24, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NTAP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $62.84, the dividend yield is 3.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NTAP was $62.84, representing a -28.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $88.08 and a 15.3% increase over the 52 week low of $54.50.

NTAP is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as TE Connectivity Ltd. ( TEL ) and KLA-Tencor Corporation ( KLAC ). NTAP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.53. Zacks Investment Research reports NTAP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 9.01%, compared to an industry average of -5.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NTAP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NTAP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NTAP as a top-10 holding:

AI Powered Equity ETF ( AIEQ )

ALPS ETF Trust ( DTEC )

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF ( ONEY ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DTEC with an increase of 10.07% over the last 100 days. AIEQ has the highest percent weighting of NTAP at 2.22%.