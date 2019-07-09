Quantcast

Netanyahu warns Iran it is within range of Israeli air strikes, citing Iranian threats

By Reuters

JERUSALEM, July 9 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cautioned Iran on Tuesday that it is within range of Israeli air strikes, citing what he described as Iranian threats to destroy Israel.

"Iran recently has been threatening Israel's destruction," Netanyahu said at an Israeli air force base, where he viewed a squadron of advanced U.S.-built F-35 warplanes.

"It should remember that these planes can reach anywhere in the Middle East, including Iran, and certainly Syria," he said in a YouTube video clip filmed at the base, with an F-35 in the background.

Israel has long said that every option is on the table in ensuring that Iran does not develop a nuclear weapon, and has backed pledges to prevent Iranian military entrenchment in Syria by carrying out air strikes there.

Tehran denies seeking nuclear arms.





