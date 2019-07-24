Netanyahu says prefers spending cuts to tax hikes to rein in deficit

Reuters





JERUSALEM, July 24 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday he hopes to reduce the country's budget deficit by cutting spending rather than raising taxes.

"We can do it. How do you do it? By setting priorities and cutting spending. There's no choice, you have to cut. I prefer always to reduce spending rather than increase tax," Netanyahu said during a Facebook live session, without giving a timetable.

Israel's budget deficit swelled to an annual 3.9% of gross domestic product in June, above an initial 2019 target of 2.9% and a revised target of around 3.5%.

Israel's fiscal woes mainly stem from Netanyahu and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon's affinity for cutting taxes while spending generously on policies like pay rises for police and subsidies for kindergartens and housing.

The opportunity to significantly raise taxes or cut spending was lost after Netanyahu failed to form a new coalition following an April election. He now leads a caretaker government with limited powers and a second ballot is set for September.

Little can be done during the campaigning, particularly regarding taxes.

Last month, the finance ministry said it was working on steps to rein in the widening budget deficit.