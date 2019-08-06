Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Shares Cross Below Book Value

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Nektar Therapeutics (Symbol: NKTR) crossed below their las t report ed book value - defined as common shareholder equity per share - of $28.00, changing hands as low as $27.97 per share. Nektar Therapeutics shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NKTR shares, versus its 50 and 200 day moving averages:
Looking at the chart above, NKTR's low point in its 52 week range is $27.9705 per share, with $69.759 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $28.46.
