Neenah, Inc. (NP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

Neenah, Inc. ( NP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 04, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $67.01, the dividend yield is 2.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NP was $67.01, representing a -30.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $96.15 and a 18.24% increase over the 52 week low of $56.67.

NP is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as International Paper Company ( IP ) and Suzano S.A. ( SUZ ). NP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.95. Zacks Investment Research reports NP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -8.86%, compared to an industry average of -15.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF ( PSCM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCM with an decrease of -12.92% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NP at 3.93%.