Neenah Inc Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NP

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Neenah Inc (Symbol: NP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $66.12, changing hands as high as $71.07 per share. Neenah Inc shares are currently trading up about 13% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NP's low point in its 52 week range is $56.6744 per share, with $96.15 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $70.45.
