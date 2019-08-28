NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

NBT Bancorp Inc. ( NBTB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NBTB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NBTB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $34.26, the dividend yield is 3.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NBTB was $34.26, representing a -16.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.90 and a 12.84% increase over the 52 week low of $30.36.

NBTB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). NBTB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.68. Zacks Investment Research reports NBTB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 3.13%, compared to an industry average of 6.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NBTB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.