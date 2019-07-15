NBG, Eurobank plot course for senior bond return

Shutterstock photo





By Tom Revell

LONDON, July 15 (IFR) - National Bank of Greece has laid the ground for an eventual €2.5bn-€3bn of senior issuance with a successful Tier 2 last week, a funding official told IFR, although he said a covered bond is likely to come first.

Greek banks have been absent from the senior market since 2014. But the product now appears to be the next milestone for the sector, after NBG and Piraeus Bank sold Tier 2 bonds over the last month, and peer Eurobank Ergasias is already eyeing a first MREL-eligible senior issuance.

The deals pointed to the progress made by the country - whose new government announced a seven-year syndication on Monday - in its capital markets recovery.

GREEKS GET STRATEGIC

NBG is already looking ahead to its next steps.

Vassilis Kotsiras, head of capital markets and structured finance at NBG, said the bank's probable next port of call will be the covered bond market, to refinance a €750m covered bond that will mature in October 2020.

It will look to begin senior unsecured issuance by the first half of 2021, he said, and after that sell a second Tier 2 by the first half of 2022.

Kotsiras said that to meet its MREL requirements, NBG expects to have to issue €800m of Tier 2 and €2.5bn-€3bn of senior notes by an expected deadline of 2026. This presents a new challenge for the Greek banking sector, he said.

"Greek banks have never been strategic issuers, they were opportunistic issuers," he said. "Can the Greek banks access the market like other European countries? Not yet."

Kotsiras said the way to build an investor following and to regain investors' trust is to ensure new issues have strong secondary market performance.

Kotsiras said the allocation to real money investors was a highlight of the trade - asset managers took 51% - and should facilitate its performance.

The bond was trading above par at a bid price of 101.70 and at a yield of 7.83% on Monday.

NBG was the first of the Greek banks to return to the capital markets after the country's debt crisis, selling a €750m covered bond in 2017.

Kotsiras said trade was essential in paving the way for the Tier 2.

"The reason we issued a covered bond back then in 2017 was because we wanted to bring real money investors closer to us, using a non-bail-in-able instrument," he said. "A big part of those investors followed us to the Tier 2."

Having pricing references in covereds and Tier 2 will now help NBG efficiently issue its required senior issuance, following the example used by Irish banks post-crisis, said Kotsiras.

FIRST STOP: SENIOR?

Eurobank Ergasias is plotting a potentially shorter course back to the senior market.

Anastasios Ioannidis, general manager, global markets & treasury at Eurobank, told IFR that the bank does not envisage any sort of issuance in the next two to three months as it is still in the process of a corporate restructuring.

He said that when Eurobank is in a position to issue, it will probably be inclined to issue senior preferred debt, which it will count towards its MREL needs, under a senior exemption.

Eurobank already has €950m of Tier 2 debt outstanding, without having come to the public market. It replaced €950m of government-held preference shares with Tier 2 notes, which were also sold to the state, in January 2018.

The bank's restructuring effort aims to cut its non-performing exposure ratio from 37% as of the end of 2018 to 16% by the end of 2019.

Piraeus and Alpha Bank declined to comment on their funding plans.