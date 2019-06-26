Navistar International Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NAV

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Navistar International Corp. (Symbol: NAV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.16, changing hands as low as $33.13 per share. Navistar International Corp. shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NAV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NAV's low point in its 52 week range is $23.69 per share, with $44.34 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $33.40.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »