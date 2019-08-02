Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 05, 2019

Navios Maritime Partners LP ( NMM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 09, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NMM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1400% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.31, the dividend yield is 7.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NMM was $16.31, representing a -48.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.50 and a 42.69% increase over the 52 week low of $11.43.

NMM is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation ( GD ) and Carnival Corporation ( CCL ). NMM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.59. Zacks Investment Research reports NMM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -62.1%, compared to an industry average of 3.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NMM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.