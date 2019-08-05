Quantcast

Navigating Earnings Season In A Down Stock Market

By Panel Of Zacks Experts,

Shutterstock photo

Earnings season continues to unfold and this episode Erique and Danny are joined by resident Value Investor, Tracey Ryniec, to break down whats going on in the current market. We touch on Square's SQ tumble after their earnings report, how to find stocks that are poised to outperform during earnings and potential top picks from Tracey herself. To get recent Zacks video updates be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel and participate by leaving a comment!

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Square, Inc. (SQ): Free Stock Analysis Report

KB Home (KBH): Free Stock Analysis Report

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Shake Shack, Inc. (SHAK): Free Stock Analysis Report

Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Earnings
Referenced Symbols: DIS , SQ , KBH , YUMC , SHAK


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar