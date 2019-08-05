Navigating Earnings Season In A Down Stock Market

Earnings season continues to unfold and this episode Erique and Danny are joined by resident Value Investor, Tracey Ryniec, to break down whats going on in the current market. We touch on Square's SQ tumble after their earnings report, how to find stocks that are poised to outperform during earnings and potential top picks from Tracey herself. To get recent Zacks video updates be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel and participate by leaving a comment!

