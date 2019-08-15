Navigant Makes Managerial Recruitments to Healthcare Segment

Navigant Consulting, Inc.NCI announced appointment of two experienced health system executives Subra Sripada and Ian Stewart to its Healthcare segment on Tuesday.

Sripada joined as a managing director and technology effectiveness leader. He has more than 25 years of experience in optimizing IT in clinical and business domains and building IT efficiencies post-merger and acquisition. His role in Navigant is to help it expand health IT capabilities across payer and provider settings. Previously, he served as executive vice president and chief information officer of Beaumont Health.

Stewart joined Navigant from R1 RCM as a senior vice president. He will assist the company in providing revenue cycle consulting, business process management, and customer contact center solutions and services.

"Their deep expertise in managing technology and revenue cycle processes will help our clients deliver sustainable solutions that propel them forward in today's and tomorrow's demanding healthcare environment," said David Burik, managing director and leader of Navigant's Healthcare consulting business unit.

Our Take

We believe that recruitment of these seniors will help Navigant to build multi-functional globalized consulting teams capable of better addressing clients' requirements and issues. The move seems to be part of the company's efforts to enhance employee skills and sales effectiveness, and gain an edge over competitors like FTI Consulting FCN , Resources Connection RECN and CRA International CRAI .

