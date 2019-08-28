Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Navigant Consulting, Inc. ( NCI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that NCI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.82, the dividend yield is .72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NCI was $27.82, representing a -1.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.21 and a 47.59% increase over the 52 week low of $18.85.

NCI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as CGI Inc. ( GIB ) and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation ( BAH ). NCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.08. Zacks Investment Research reports NCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 95.04%, compared to an industry average of 6.6%.

