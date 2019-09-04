Navient Corporation (NAVI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

Navient Corporation ( NAVI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NAVI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that NAVI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.53, the dividend yield is 5.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NAVI was $12.53, representing a -20.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.67 and a 52.25% increase over the 52 week low of $8.23.

NAVI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as CME Group Inc. ( CME ) and Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ( GS ). NAVI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.87. Zacks Investment Research reports NAVI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 17.22%, compared to an industry average of 17.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NAVI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.