Natural Resource (NRP) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Natural Resource Partners LPNRP delivered second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $2.74 per unit, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 by 92.96%.

Total Revenues

In the quarter, total revenues of $81.5 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $62 million by 32.47%. Also, the top line improved 17% from the year-ago quarter's level.

The upside was driven by revenues in the higher Coal Royalty and Other segments as well as Transportation and processing services.

Highlights of the Release

The Coal Royalty and Other segment contributed 79.3% to total revenues in the second quarter.

Total operating expenses in the quarter rose 23.4% to $20.6 million from $16.7 million in the prior-year quarter. The uptick can be attributed to higher operating and maintenance as well as general and administrative expenses.

Interest expenses declined 29.7% to $12.4 million from $17.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Condition

Natural Resource had cash and cash equivalents of $70.8 million as of Jun 30, 2019, down from $101.8 million as of Dec 31, 2018.

The partnership continues to lower outstanding debt levels. Long-term debt was $498 million as of Jun 30, 2019, down from $557.5 million as of Dec 31, 2018.

Cash flow from operating activities in the first six months of 2019 was $76.2 million, up from $71.3 million in first six months of 2018.

Zacks Rank

