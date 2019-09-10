Nationwide mining strike in Peru has no impacts on output -industry group

Shutterstock photo





LIMA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - An indefinite strike by mining unions in Peru that started on Tuesday has failed to draw large numbers of workers and has not affected output at mines in the world's No.2 copper, zinc, and silver producer, an industry association said.

Mines across the South American country were operating normally, the National Society of Mining, Petroleum, and Energy (SNMPE) said in a statement, calling the strike for broader benefits organized by a federation of mining unions a "failure."

