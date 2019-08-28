National-security concerns threaten undersea cable to China

Reuters





Aug 28 (Reuters) - U.S. officials are seeking to block an undersea cable between Los Angeles and Hong Kong that is being backed by Alphabet Inc'sGoogle , Facebook Inc and a Chinese partner on national-security grounds, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The Justice Department has signaled staunch opposition to the project because of concerns over its Chinese investor, Dr. Peng Telecom & Media Group Co, and the direct link that the cable would provide to Hong Kong, the WSJ reported, , citing people involved in the discussion

The Justice Department, Google, Facebook and Dr. Peng did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

This article appears in: Stocks , Politics