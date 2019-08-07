National Vision Holdings (EYE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (Symbol: EYE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.86, changing hands as high as $32.09 per share. National Vision Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EYE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EYE's low point in its 52 week range is $25.61 per share, with $46.63 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $32.13.
