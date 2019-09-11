National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NSA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NSA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.34% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $32.39, the dividend yield is 3.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NSA was $32.39, representing a -6.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.80 and a 32.53% increase over the 52 week low of $24.44.

NSA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). NSA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.24. Zacks Investment Research reports NSA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 10.75%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NSA Dividend History page.