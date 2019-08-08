National Security Group, Inc. (NSEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

National Security Group, Inc. ( NSEC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NSEC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that NSEC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.1, the dividend yield is 1.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NSEC was $11.1, representing a -35.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.24 and a 4.42% increase over the 52 week low of $10.63.

NSEC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited ( LFC ) and Prudential Public Limited Company ( PUK ). NSEC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.09.

