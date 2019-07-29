National Retail Properties (NNN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019

National Retail Properties ( NNN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.515 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NNN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $52.25, the dividend yield is 3.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NNN was $52.25, representing a -6.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.97 and a 21.6% increase over the 52 week low of $42.97.

NNN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). NNN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.49. Zacks Investment Research reports NNN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.61%, compared to an industry average of -2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NNN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NNN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NNN as a top-10 holding:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF ( VBR ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VBR with an increase of 0.45% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NNN at 0.45%.