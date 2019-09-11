National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. ( NOV ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NOV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that NOV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.74, the dividend yield is .84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NOV was $23.74, representing a -49.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.64 and a 31.52% increase over the 52 week low of $18.05.

NOV is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Baker Hughes, a GE company ( BHGE ) and Parker-Hannifin Corporation ( PH ). NOV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$14.28. Zacks Investment Research reports NOV's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 133.75%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NOV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NOV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NOV as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF ( OIH )

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF ( PXJ )

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF ( IEZ )

SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF ( XES )

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF ( RYE ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RYE with an decrease of -13.69% over the last 100 days. OIH has the highest percent weighting of NOV at 5.78%.