National Instruments Corporation (NATI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

National Instruments Corporation ( NATI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NATI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NATI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $42.75, the dividend yield is 2.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NATI was $42.75, representing a -16.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $51 and a 12.47% increase over the 52 week low of $38.01.

NATI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT ) and Oracle Corporation ( ORCL ). NATI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.13. Zacks Investment Research reports NATI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -2.99%, compared to an industry average of 4.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NATI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NATI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NATI as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Technology Hardware ETF ( XTH ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XTH with an decrease of -5.89% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NATI at 3.15%.