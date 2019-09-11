National Instruments Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NATI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of National Instruments Corp. (Symbol: NATI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.02, changing hands as high as $44.48 per share. National Instruments Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NATI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NATI's low point in its 52 week range is $38.01 per share, with $51 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $44.47.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »