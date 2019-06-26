National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

National HealthCare Corporation ( NHC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.52 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $79.52, the dividend yield is 2.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NHC was $79.52, representing a -8.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $86.53 and a 14.3% increase over the 52 week low of $69.57.

NHC is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as HCA Healthcare, Inc. ( HCA ) and Fresenius Medical Care Corporation ( FMS ). NHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.44.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NHC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NHC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NHC as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF ( RNSC )

USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum Blend Index ETF ( USVM )

Xtrackers Russell 2000 Comprehensive Factor ETF ( DESC ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNSC with an increase of 4.04% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NHC at 2.35%.