National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

National Health Investors, Inc. ( NHI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 09, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $78.69, the dividend yield is 5.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NHI was $78.69, representing a -6.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $84.57 and a 11.55% increase over the 52 week low of $70.54.

NHI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). NHI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.58. Zacks Investment Research reports NHI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as .22%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NHI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NHI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NHI as a top-10 holding:

The Long-Term Care ETF ( OLD ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OLD with an increase of 3.5% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NHI at 3.68%.