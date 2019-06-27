National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019

National General Holdings Corp ( NGHC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NGHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that NGHC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.34, the dividend yield is .72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NGHC was $22.34, representing a -22.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.89 and a 5.29% increase over the 52 week low of $21.22.

NGHC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited ( CB ) and Progressive Corporation ( PGR ). NGHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.77. Zacks Investment Research reports NGHC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 26.79%, compared to an industry average of 13.1%.

