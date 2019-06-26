National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

National Fuel Gas Company ( NFG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.435 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.35% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $54.44, the dividend yield is 3.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NFG was $54.44, representing a -11.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.71 and a 9.76% increase over the 52 week low of $49.60.

NFG is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Cheniere Energy Partners, LP ( CQP ) and Cheniere Energy, Inc. ( LNG ). NFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.39. Zacks Investment Research reports NFG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.09%, compared to an industry average of -.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NFG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.