Quantcast

National Chicken Wings Day 2019: Where to Get Free Wings and Other Deals

By William White,

Shutterstock photo

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

National Chicken Wings Day 2019 is here and that means its time to take advantage of free wings and other special offers.

National Chicken Wings Day 2019: Where to Get Free Wings and Other Deals Source: Shutterstock

Here are some of the best National Chicken Wings Day 2019 deals to keep an eye out for today.

  • Buffalo Wild Wings - We're starting the deal off strong with a free snack size order of wings. This requires the purchase of another order of wings of any size other than snack. The offer is also good for both boneless and traditional wings. Customers that want this deal will have to dine-in.
  • Hooters - This offer is great for anyone that is looking to eat loads of chicken wings today. It gets customers an endless supply of wings for just $15.99. Just like with the previous offer, this one is only available for customers that are dining in.
  • Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING ) - Customers that stop by today can get extra wings for free. This offer nets customers an additional five free wings with their normal wings order. The deal is available online with the code 5FREEWINGS and customers that dine-in just have to ask for the special deal.
  • Mom & Pop Shops - It's always worth mentioning that local stores also sometimes do deals on these food holidays. Make sure to check in on local bars or restaurants to see if they have any wing offers today.

You can follow theselinks to see more special deals that are available for National Chicken Wings Day 2019.

More From InvestorPlace

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Compare Brokers

The post National Chicken Wings Day 2019: Where to Get Free Wings and Other Deals appeared first on InvestorPlace .



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing
Referenced Symbols: WING


More from InvestorPlace Media

Subscribe





InvestorPlace Media
Contributor:

InvestorPlace Media

Investing, Financial News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar