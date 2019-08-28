National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

National Bank Holdings Corporation ( NBHC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NBHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 35.71% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $32.39, the dividend yield is 2.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NBHC was $32.39, representing a -20.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.96 and a 10.7% increase over the 52 week low of $29.26.

NBHC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). NBHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.37. Zacks Investment Research reports NBHC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 12.65%, compared to an industry average of 6.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NBHC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.