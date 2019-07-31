National Avocado Day 2019: Get Your Free Chipotle Guacamole Today!

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

National Avocado Day 2019 is here and that means customers that stop by Chipotle (NYSE: CMG ) can get free guacamole.

The special deal from Chipotle for National Avocado Day 2019 simply requires customers to order an entree from the company. When doing so, the person can add guacamole to that entree at no cost to them.

Customers that want to get free Chipotle guacamole for National Avocado Day 2019 will have to take note of where they order from. The special deal today is only available when ordering through the Mexican food chain's mobile app or website . This can be for delivery or ordering ahead. A $10 minimum is required for delivery orders. It's also worth mentioning that this offer isn't valid when using third-party delivery services.

Customers that are looking for more ways to get free Chipotle guacamole can also sign up for the chain's rewards program. Doing so will net them a free order of chips and guacamole after making their first purchase.

Chipotle is also celebrating National Avocado Day 2019 is a special TikTok dance off promotion. The dance off uses the hashtag #GuacDance and has participants showing off their dance skills in honor of the avocado, which is the main ingredient in guacamole. This marks the second Chipotle dance off contest through TikTok.

"You can't see the work that goes into our freshly made guac on the radio so we decided to get our friends from iHeartRadio behind the line to truly see and experience how we utilize real ingredients every day," Chris Brandt, CMO of Chipotle, said about a special promotion of the free guacamole.

