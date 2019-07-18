National Australia Bank names former RBS head McEwan CEO

Reuters





July 19 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank said on Friday Ross McEwan had been appointed as its chief executive officer after his predecessor was ousted following an inquiry into the country's financial sector.

McEwan had previously served as the CEO of Royal Bank of Scotland and will join the bank no later than April 2020, NAB said in a statement.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





July 19 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank said on Friday Ross McEwan had been appointed as its chief executive officer after his predecessor was ousted following an inquiry into the country's financial sector.

McEwan had previously served as the CEO of Royal Bank of Scotland and will join the bank no later than April 2020, NAB said in a statement.