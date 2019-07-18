Quantcast

National Australia Bank names former RBS head McEwan CEO

By Reuters

Reuters


July 19 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank said on Friday Ross McEwan had been appointed as its chief executive officer after his predecessor was ousted following an inquiry into the country's financial sector.

McEwan had previously served as the CEO of Royal Bank of Scotland and will join the bank no later than April 2020, NAB said in a statement.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

July 19 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank said on Friday Ross McEwan had been appointed as its chief executive officer after his predecessor was ousted following an inquiry into the country's financial sector.

McEwan had previously served as the CEO of Royal Bank of Scotland and will join the bank no later than April 2020, NAB said in a statement.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Banking and Loans


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar