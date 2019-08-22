Nathan's Famous, Inc. (NATH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 23, 2019

Nathan's Famous, Inc. ( NATH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 23, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 06, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NATH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 40% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $67.9, the dividend yield is 2.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NATH was $67.9, representing a -26.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $93 and a 9.16% increase over the 52 week low of $62.20.

NATH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation ( MCD ) and Starbucks Corporation ( SBUX ). NATH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.23.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NATH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.