Naspers' Prosus Q2 profit up 31% on Tencent stake - prospectus

AMSTERDAM, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Prosus, the technology holding firm being carved out of South Africa'sNaspers Ltd , registered a 31% rise in second quarter profit to $1.40 billion, thanks to its stake in China'sTencent , its prospectus showed on Monday.

Prosus, which is to float on Amsterdam'sEuronext stock market on Sept. 11, holds Naspers' 31.1% stake in Tencent, worth around $120 billion at current prices.

Shares in Prosus are not being sold directly to the public. Naspers is distributing 17-27% of Prosus shares to its own shareholders in the offering.

Most of them grew revenues but suffered trading losses in the most recent quarter ended June 30, the prospectus showed. Overall, Prosus reported a second quarter operating loss of $119 million, widening from a $74 million loss in the same period of 2018.

The Tencent stake contributed trading profits of $1.20 billion in the quarter. Overall net profit was $1.07 billion in the year-ago quarter.