Naspers hopes two discounts are less than one

By Ed Cropley and Peter Thal Larsen

(The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Naspers hopes a discount divided is a discount diminished. The South African firm is persistently valued at less than its stake in Tencent . Shifting its shares in the Chinese internet giant to a listed subsidiary in Amsterdam won't make the gap disappear, but may justify the cost of the reshuffle.

This breakneck ascent lifted Naspers' value to the point where it accounted for nearly a quarter of the Johannesburg bourse. Domestic shareholders were forced to sell to avoid breaching regulatory limits. Meanwhile, South Africa's volatile currency has scared off global tech investors. As a result, Naspers trades at a big discount to the value of its Tencent shareholding. In early 2018 the gap reached almost 36%.

Van Dijk's proposed solution is to shift the Tencent stake - plus holdings in ventures like Russia's mail.ru and Indian food-delivery group Swiggy - into an Amsterdam-listed subsidiary. Naspers investors can swap their shares for up to 27% of the subsidiary.

A shortage of European tech titans should ensure healthy demand for Prosus, as the new company will be known. The spinoff - whose name is Latin for "forward" - could become Amsterdam's third-largest firm, behind Royal Dutch Shell and Unilever , .

Prosus will probably still be worth less than its Tencent stake, though. Other companies that invest in technology trade at a discount of 10%-20% to the underlying assets. Naspers will hold super-voting shares in the subsidiary, further denting its valuation.

The trickier question is what happens to the value of Naspers. It will own at least 73% of Prosus, so will still be a behemoth in its home market. And it will still suffer from a sort of holding company discount.

Say Prosus trades at a 15% discount to the Tencent shareholding, and Naspers in turn is worth 5% less than the market value of its stake in Prosus. Van Dijk will then have reduced the overall gap to 18%, according to a Reuters Breakingviews calculator. That compares to a 29% discount before Naspers unveiled its plans on March 24.

But if Prosus is worth 20% less than its Tencent shares, and Naspers trades 15% below the value of its stake in the Amsterdam subsidiary, the overall discount will be no different - in percentage terms - than when van Dijk started the exercise. To merit the reshuffle, two discounts will have to be less than one.

CONTEXT NEWS

- South Africa'sNaspers will float its e-commerce ventures in a separate holding company on Amsterdam'sEuronext stock exchange in September in an attempt to address a hefty discount to the value of its investments.

- Naspers owns 31.1% of Tencent, after buying a third of the Chinese internet giant in 2001 for $36 million. The holding is worth $135 billion, based on Tencent's closing share price on July 12.

- Naspers shares closed at 3,406 rand on July 12, valuing the company at $106 billion.

