Nasper's delayed internet assets float to go ahead in September

JOHANNESBURG, July 19 (Reuters) - South African e-commerce giant Naspers said on Friday the delayed multi-billion euro listing of its international internet assets, including its over 30% stake in China'sTencent , will go ahead on Sept. 11.

Naspers was forced to delay the listing of its newly created Prosus subsidiary - which houses the assets worth more than 100 billion euros ($112.36 billion) - on Amsterdam'sEuronext exchange in June following an administrative error by a third party involved in the planned flotation.

"It's a significant step for Naspers and will present a new opportunity for global internet investors," Chief Executive Bob van Dijk said in a statement, adding he was pleased the listing was on track following the delay.

It means Naspers currently accounts for more than 25% of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's Top 40 share index and makes it problematic for South African pension funds and other investors to buy Naspers shares or South African indexes without gaining a disproportionate exposure to one of China's biggest social media and gaming groups.

Naspers shares were up 1.87% at 1036 GMT. The company expects to float 27% of Prosus, retaining the remainder. It will also have a secondary listing in Johannesburg.

($1 = 0.8900 euros)