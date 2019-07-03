Quantcast

Naspers appoints Mahanyele-Dabengwa to new CEO South Africa post

By Reuters

Reuters


JOHANNESBURG, July 3 (Reuters) - Naspers has appointed Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa to the newly created role of chief executive officer of South Africa, the media and e-commerce firm said on Wednesday.

Reporting directly to Group CEO Bob van Dijk, Mahanyele-Dabengwa will be based in Johannesburg where she will lead the group's day-to-day business in the country, Naspers said in a statement.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

JOHANNESBURG, July 3 (Reuters) - Naspers has appointed Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa to the newly created role of chief executive officer of South Africa, the media and e-commerce firm said on Wednesday.

Reporting directly to Group CEO Bob van Dijk, Mahanyele-Dabengwa will be based in Johannesburg where she will lead the group's day-to-day business in the country, Naspers said in a statement.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar