Naspers appoints Mahanyele-Dabengwa to new CEO South Africa post

JOHANNESBURG, July 3 (Reuters) - Naspers has appointed Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa to the newly created role of chief executive officer of South Africa, the media and e-commerce firm said on Wednesday.

Reporting directly to Group CEO Bob van Dijk, Mahanyele-Dabengwa will be based in Johannesburg where she will lead the group's day-to-day business in the country, Naspers said in a statement.

