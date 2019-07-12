Nasdaq-100 Symbols with High Options Volume vs Normal: ILMN, TTWO, MAR, COST

Explanation

ORATS computes today’s total options volume in all tickers with US equity options. The total options volume for each symbol is compared to its average volume for the past 20 days. The tickers with the highest ratio of options volume today to the 20 day average are presented below.

Also shown are the 2 highest traded individual options along with implied volatility (IV) and bid-ask prices. The options delta, days to expriation (DTE), open interest (OI), and prior trading days bid-ask and IV are included. The change of the 30 day interpolated IV can help determine if the volume was due to buying or selling of options.

The put-call strike slope of the IV can help determine if the trading was in the low strikes versus high strikes. A slope + change can indicate buying in the low strikes relative to the high strikes (or selling high strikes) A slope - change can indicate buying in the high strikes relative to the low strikes (or selling low strikes)



ILMN HSIC TTWO MELI SYMC CTSH NTAP WDAY MAR and COST have unusual options volume today.



Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) has the highest options volume/20-day average at 8x

22300 options traded vs normal volume 2800. Calls to puts is 9051 to 13291 for a call-put ratio of 0.7

ILMN is trading $310.12 down -14.72% today. The week change is -18.01% and month is -8.56%.

2013 #1 volume $320 strike call delta 0.5 Dec-20 DTE 162 OI 13 bid-ask $23.6 - 24.5 IV 33.4% (prior 58.5 - 60 IV 34.4%).

1146 #2 volume $290 strike put delta -0.27 Aug-2 DTE 22 OI 0 bid-ask $5.8 - 6.6 IV 48.4% (prior 0.85 - 1.85 IV 60.1%).

IV 30-day 42% +8.7%. Put-call strike slope 0.7% -1.4%.



Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) is second highest volume today vs 20 day average at 4x

8700 options traded vs normal volume 2200. Calls to puts is 138 to 8537 for a call-put ratio of 0

HSIC is trading $70.8 up 1.94% today. The week change is 2.37% and month is -1.16%.

8031 #1 volume $65 strike put delta 0 Jul-19 DTE 8 OI 3208 bid-ask $0 - 0.25 IV 25.4% (prior 0 - 0.1 IV 29.6%).

20 #2 volume $62.5 strike put delta 0 Jul-19 DTE 8 OI 176 bid-ask $0 - 0.1 IV 27.3% (prior 0 - 0.25 IV 53.9%).

IV 30-day 25.9% +0.3%. Put-call strike slope 2.3% -0.1%.



Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) third highest volume ratio at 2.2x

12900 options traded vs normal volume 5900. Calls to puts is 5852 to 7079 for a call-put ratio of 0.8

TTWO is trading $116.39 down -0.12% today. The week change is -0.72% and month is 7.06%.

2665 #1 volume $106 strike put delta -0.05 Jul-26 DTE 15 OI 35 bid-ask $0.25 - 0.3 IV 34.2% (prior 0.2 - 0.3 IV 31.7%).

360 #2 volume $100 strike call delta 1 Jul-19 DTE 8 OI 381 bid-ask $15.7 - 17.5 IV 51.4% (prior 15.8 - 16.3 IV 63.3%).

IV 30-day 39.5% +5.3%. Put-call strike slope 1.3% 0%.



MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) is in fouth place for today vs 20-day volume at 2.1x

8300 options traded vs normal volume 3900. Calls to puts is 6263 to 2076 for a call-put ratio of 3

MELI is trading $631.71 down -0.41% today. The week change is -1.01% and month is 1.33%.

2448 #1 volume $550 strike call delta 0.73 Dec-20 DTE 162 OI 2523 bid-ask $124 - 127.6 IV 47.9% (prior 125.5 - 129.6 IV 47.8%).

2445 #2 volume $350 strike call delta 0.99 Sep-20 DTE 71 OI 3006 bid-ask $281.3 - 285 IV 36.6% (prior 283.7 - 287.7 IV 74.7%).

IV 30-day 44.8% -0.1%. Put-call strike slope 1.9% -0.2%.



Symantec Corp. (SYMC) is #5 at 1.9x

29200 options traded vs normal volume 15200. Calls to puts is 18062 to 11124 for a call-put ratio of 1.6

SYMC is trading $25.53 up 0.35% today. The week change is 2.12% and month is 33.04%.

3028 #1 volume $25 strike put delta -0.39 Jul-19 DTE 8 OI 8064 bid-ask $0.7 - 0.74 IV 69% (prior 0.5 - 0.6 IV 54.2%).

2010 #2 volume $23 strike put delta -0.14 Jul-19 DTE 8 OI 218 bid-ask $0.07 - 0.42 IV 76.5% (prior 0.08 - 0.2 IV 62%).

IV 30-day 36.2% +6.9%. Put-call strike slope 5.3% +0.6%.



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) is #6 at 1.8x

7000 options traded vs normal volume 3800. Calls to puts is 511 to 6527 for a call-put ratio of 0.1

CTSH is trading $65.53 up 0.37% today. The week change is 1.27% and month is 5.44%.

2328 #1 volume $64 strike put delta -0.18 Jul-19 DTE 8 OI 2478 bid-ask $0.1 - 0.2 IV 19.7% (prior 0.25 - 0.35 IV 18.9%).

1240 #2 volume $64 strike put delta 0 Jul-12 DTE 1 OI 1631 bid-ask $0 - 0.3 IV 186.4% (prior 0 - 0.1 IV 32.5%).

IV 30-day 27.7% +3.3%. Put-call strike slope 3.9% -0.1%.



NetApp Inc (NTAP) is #7 at 1.6x

7200 options traded vs normal volume 4400. Calls to puts is 1301 to 5932 for a call-put ratio of 0.2

NTAP is trading $60.92 up 0.58% today. The week change is -2.39% and month is -0.2%.

2417 #1 volume $60.5 strike put delta -0.23 Jul-12 DTE 1 OI 2426 bid-ask $0.06 - 0.1 IV 107.3% (prior 0.3 - 0.32 IV 28.8%).

57 #2 volume $59 strike put delta 0 Jul-12 DTE 1 OI 87 bid-ask $0.01 - 0.03 IV 207.7% (prior 0.03 - 0.04 IV 35.1%).

IV 30-day 25.2% -5.3%. Put-call strike slope 2.3% 0%.



Workday, Inc. (WDAY) is #8 at 1.5x

12800 options traded vs normal volume 8600. Calls to puts is 2337 to 10486 for a call-put ratio of 0.2

WDAY is trading $221.5 down -1.25% today. The week change is 2.54% and month is 5.75%.

2250 #1 volume $85 strike put delta 0 Jan-17 DTE 190 OI 1437 bid-ask $0.05 - 0.3 IV 56.1% (prior 0.05 - 0.3 IV 56.1%).

866 #2 volume $175 strike put delta -0.02 Aug-16 DTE 36 OI 963 bid-ask $0.15 - 0.25 IV 39.2% (prior 0.15 - 0.2 IV 38.5%).

IV 30-day 27.6% -4.5%. Put-call strike slope 2.9% -0.1%.



Marriott International Inc. (MAR) is #9 at 1.4x

3000 options traded vs normal volume 2200. Calls to puts is 960 to 2075 for a call-put ratio of 0.5

MAR is trading $142.43 up 0.37% today. The week change is 0.3% and month is 7.33%.

696 #1 volume $140 strike put delta -0.42 Oct-18 DTE 99 OI 1383 bid-ask $5.5 - 5.9 IV 23.2% (prior 5.6 - 6.1 IV 23.3%).

100 #2 volume $137 strike put delta 0 Jul-12 DTE 1 OI 72 bid-ask $0 - 0.05 IV 80.6% (prior 0 - 0.15 IV 48.9%).

IV 30-day 23.3% +0.4%. Put-call strike slope 3.2% -0.5%.



Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is #10 at 1.3x

21300 options traded vs normal volume 15900. Calls to puts is 12965 to 8329 for a call-put ratio of 1.6

COST is trading $279.04 up 0.9% today. The week change is 4.02% and month is 8.48%.

3635 #1 volume $280 strike call delta 0.13 Jul-12 DTE 1 OI 623 bid-ask $0.09 - 0.12 IV 172.4% (prior 0.01 - 0.08 IV 14.4%).

811 #2 volume $277.5 strike call delta 0.82 Jul-12 DTE 1 OI 1617 bid-ask $1.34 - 1.49 IV 195.7% (prior 0.32 - 0.35 IV 13.5%).

IV 30-day 13.8% -1%. Put-call strike slope 3.1% +0.3%.