Nasdaq Women in Technology: Katherine Squire, Vice President of Market Technology Product Engineering

Katherine Squire is the Vice President of Market Technology Product Engineering, focusing on our Nasdaq Matching Engine business. Describing her role as 'driving digital transformations,' Katherine is responsible for the product and engineering functions that fall under this department. We sat down with Katherine to learn more about her role at Nasdaq, as well as how she believes technology is rewriting the capital markets industry.

1. How did you become involved in the technology industry & capital markets?

By accident! My first job was as a "Tape Operator" in the television post-production industry. The company I worked for was using leading edge technology (for the late 1980s) and I was fascinated with how it worked under the hood. It triggered a determination to change my career path, so I enrolled in Computer Science at the University of Technology in Sydney. My first Engineering role was at the Sydney Futures Exchange (SFE)… and that is how I landed in Capital Markets.

At heart, I am an engineer because I love figuring out how things work. As I progressed, I went from building software to building high functioning teams. That initial career change taught me a lot. It gave me strength to continue adapting and changing to suit both the current capital markets environment and my own interests. I truly believe that if you are unhappy with your path, then change it - it is never too late.

Over my career, my roles have evolved from Engineering to Product Management - I find both functions equally challenging and energizing. Being able to do that against the backdrop of Capital Markets means there is never a dull moment! The industry has changed so much in the past 25 years and technology has been the enabler for these changes. Figuring out how Engineering teams can adapt through automation, best practice, tools and technologies keeps me busy, but ultimately, it is the organizational culture that enables a "continuous learning" environment. It always comes back to people.

2. Throughout your career, what challenges have you been presented with that you've had to overcome?

When I was young, I lacked the confidence to speak up and challenge others unless I was 100% sure I was correct. Of course, we are very rarely 100% correct and the only way you can learn, improve and ultimately innovate is to throw ideas around with colleagues. As I got older, I became more confident and started to get involved. This made a huge difference to my career. Not only did I learn more, I started tripping over opportunities. Not having the courage to fail can be very limiting because you have to take risks in your own career in order to learn, improve and hopefully advance.

3. How has being a woman in technology impacted your career?

When I first started working in Technology, I had to get comfortable with being the only woman on the team. I was always the minority and there were very few female role models. Looking back now, it seems so odd. We have come a long way, but there is more to go. Greater diversity of all kinds (not just gender) is key to building great teams, creating psychologically safe environments and finding and fostering leaders from all walks of life.

Women need to be role models for one another and support diversity in the workplace, as well as creating possibilities for others and opportunities for team members that motivate them and bring out their strengths. A healthy team culture creates productivity.

We need to celebrate all of the women in technology and capital markets, and we should encourage them to stand up, speak out and be proud of them for their continued accomplishments!

4. What advice would you give to young professionals who aspire to be in the financial & technology industry?

The single best piece of advice I would give anyone in Technology is always have a back-up plan . This will give you confidence and reassurance to take risks throughout your career. Even if you never need to execute on the plan, just knowing you have it in your back pocket will give you peace of mind.