Nasdaq (NDAQ) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Exchange operator Nasdaq (NDAQ) will report second quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results before Wednesday’s opening bell.

Ahead of last quarter’s report, where the shares traded at around $89, I had asked what was going to get the stock moving inline with the company’s execution. At the time, NDAQ stock had risen just 5% over the past year, trailing the 10% rise in the S&P 500 index. And this is even though the company had witnessed solid growth across all business segments, while diligently managing expenses. It was clear to me that the market was discounting the company’s growth strategy.

Fast forward three months later, Nasdaq stock is up more than 15% and trading near all-time highs at around $103. The reason? Aside from the fact that the company last quarter delivered better-than-expected results in its non-transactional businesses, including market technology, which helped offset a softer trading environment, the market has witnessed significant volatility (and trading activity) since May. These trends, driven by the trade war and fears over interest rates, have been evident in the recent earnings results from the likes of Morgan Stanley (MS) and Goldman Sachs (GS).

All of this bodes well for Nasdaq’s revenue growth prospects during the quarter. Not to mention the fact that the company has listed a plethora of top-tier IPOs during the quarter. All told, among other areas, analysts on Wednesday will look for positive trends to continue in Nasdaq’s market services unit which oversees transactions, clearing and settlements — the main catalysts to helping the company deliver ten straight quarters of earnings beats.

In the three months that ended June, NDAQ is expected to deliver earnings of $1.20 per share on revenue of $629.66 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were $1.18 per share on $615 million in revenue. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to rise 2.8% to $4.96 per share, while full-year revenue of the $2.56 billion would rise 1.2% year over year.

In the first quarter, the company delivered strong growth in its three main businesses segments: marketing technology, information services and corporate services, which let to a beat on both the top and bottom lines. First quarter net revenue came in at $634 million, which beat Street estimates by $1.3 million, while adjusted EPS of 22 cents surpassed consensus by 5 cents. The revenue total was down about 5% year over year, reflecting the company’s ongoing divestitures, which was offset by a 10% rise in the non-trading segments.

Market Services, which accounts for almost 40% of total revenue, did the heavy lifting, posting revenue of $233 million. Information Services (31% of total revenue) generated $193 million during the quarter, while Corporate Services (20% of total revenue) raked in $131 million. During the quarter, the company closed its deal for Cinnober, underscoring the management’s strategic pivot into high-growth areas such as technology and analytics.

The company is positioning itself for long-term revenue growth and better diversification. And if the growth trends in its core business can remain positive, Nasdaq stock — despite trading near all-time highs — could yet be one of the better bargains on the market.