Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Nasdaq, Inc. ( NDAQ ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NDAQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.82% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $98.15, the dividend yield is 1.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NDAQ was $98.15, representing a -6.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $105.26 and a 30.02% increase over the 52 week low of $75.49.

NDAQ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ( GS ) and CME Group Inc. ( CME ). NDAQ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.22. Zacks Investment Research reports NDAQ's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.55%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NDAQ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NDAQ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NDAQ as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF ( IAI )

Reality Shares Nasdaq NextGen Economy ETF ( BLCN ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAI with an increase of 3.02% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NDAQ at 4.63%.